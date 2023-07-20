Vijayawada: FM leads team to S Korea to attract investments

Vijayawada: A delegation led by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy visited South Korea to explore industrial investments.

As part of the tour, the delegation had a meeting with Korea Textile Development Institute (KTDI), Yeungnam University, Korea Textile Machinery and Research Institute (KOTMI).

The delegation also includes Principal Secretary (Handlooms and Textiles) K Sunitha, Principal Secretary (Skill Development and Training) S Suresh Kumar and Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) MD & CEO Dr Vinod Kumar.

The team led by the Finance Minister held discussions with Ho Yo-Seung, president of Korea Textile Development Institute (KTDI), Hong Sang-Gi, team leader, International Cooperation Division, Kwon Hee-Boon, senior assistant, International Cooperation Division, Lee Jun-Hee, senior assistant, International Cooperation Division and Kang Young-Ah, team leader (Education Division), International Cooperation Division The KTDI representatives explained the process of producing technology-based textile and education programmes being offered through the institute. The KTDI has shown interest to collaborate with Andhra Pradesh on textile-based technology.

The Finance Minister has enquired about the vocation education model being offered by KTDI and sought their inputs on the current ecosystem. KTDI has shown interest to provide the support through subject matter expert for the textile sector in Andhra Pradesh. They may work to design the curriculum as per the demand on the global standards.

The process of improving the conventional textile produce was discussed. The long term goal of advancing from regular textile models to technical textile production was discussed.

The team visited Yeungnam University and interacted with the professors. The technical and vocational education programme models were discussed in detail. University authorities have briefed on the programmes under implementation and conveyed their interest to offer support in TVET and education ecosystem.

Yeungnam University is open for student exchange programmes, Joint research projects and Faculty Development programme (FDP).

Following the meeting, Buggana has interacted with the scholars and students from India and Andhra Pradesh. The Indian diaspora has explained their development and thanked the Minister for visiting the University.

Later, the Finance Minister team held a meeting with Korea Textile Machinery and Research Institute (KOTMI). Lee Jung-Ho, Director, KOTMI and Joh Seong-Hwan, Managing Director, Korea Textile Machinery Association (KOTMA) participated.

KOTMI has given a presentation on the machinery used in manufacturing various textile related products. The Finance Minister sought the details of the machinery used and research that is happening in the institute and ways to collaborate with the AP government. The Minister instructed his officials to take necessary steps in establishing the collaboration with KOTMI which can help in transitioning conventional textile production into advanced manufacturing.