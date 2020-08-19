Vijayawada: Free ration distribution from today

Vijayawada: Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha has said free ration distribution will commence on August 19 to the white ration card holders and appealed to the beneficiaries to avail the facility.



In a press release issued here on Tuesday, the JC said all arrangements have been made for the distribution of ration and asked the ration dealers to supply five kgs of rice for each person and one kg of Bengal gram to each family. She asked the dealers to use the biometric and take precautions as per the Covid guidelines. She suggested the people to use masks and maintain physical distance in the queue lines.