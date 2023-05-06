  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Giri Pradakshina of Durga Malleswara Swamy held

Vijayawada: Giri Pradakshina of Durga Malleswara Swamy held
x

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy procession being carried out by devotees in Vijayawada on Friday

Highlights

Thousands of devotees participated in Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy’s Giri Pradakshina on Friday.

Vijayawada : Thousands of devotees participated in Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy’s Giri Pradakshina on Friday. The authorities of the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamivarla Devasthanam (Kanaka Durga Temple) atop Indrakeeladri have been organising Giri Pradakshina every Pournami for a few months.

The Giri Pradakshina was started at Sri Kamadhenu Ammavari temple (Ghat Road) and continued via Kummaripalem Centre, Sithara, Chittinagar, Kothapeta, Nehru Bomma Centre, and Brahmana Veedhi.

A number of pilgrims participated in Pradakshina with reverence. Many of them were seen chanting the Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga stotram throughout the Giri Pradakshina procession. Prior to the beginning of the Giri Pradakshina, Temple Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu and EO Bramaramba offered special pujas to Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X