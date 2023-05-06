Vijayawada: Giri Pradakshina of Durga Malleswara Swamy held

Vijayawada : Thousands of devotees participated in Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy’s Giri Pradakshina on Friday. The authorities of the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamivarla Devasthanam (Kanaka Durga Temple) atop Indrakeeladri have been organising Giri Pradakshina every Pournami for a few months.

The Giri Pradakshina was started at Sri Kamadhenu Ammavari temple (Ghat Road) and continued via Kummaripalem Centre, Sithara, Chittinagar, Kothapeta, Nehru Bomma Centre, and Brahmana Veedhi.

A number of pilgrims participated in Pradakshina with reverence. Many of them were seen chanting the Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga stotram throughout the Giri Pradakshina procession. Prior to the beginning of the Giri Pradakshina, Temple Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu and EO Bramaramba offered special pujas to Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy.