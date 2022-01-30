Vijayawada: Girl commits suicide over harassment, Vasireddy Padma says culprit will be punished

A ninth grade girl committed suicide by jumping from an apartment in Bhavanipuram in Vijayawada. The girl in her suicide note mentioned that she was committing suicide after being harassed by a political leader. The issue has now become a sensation. According to her parents, a political leader was responsible for her suicide. Police rushed to the spot and arrested the leader, who was staying in the same apartment.

Police have seized a hard disk of CCTV footage of a girl who committed suicide from the fifth floor. Police saif the girl was seen wandering back and forth on the terrace for 20 minutes before committing suicide.

The police said that the police leader was taken into custody and is being investigated. He contested as a 37th Division TDP corporator in the recent corporation elections.

The Andhra Pradesh State Women's Commission Chairman Vasireddy Padma reacted to the incident. 'It is unfortunate that this incident is happening. The government has taken the incident of girl suicide seriously," she said adding that culprit will be punished.