Vijayawada girl Shines in World Roller Skating Championship, Nara Lokesh lauds

Vijayawada's talented sportswoman, Jessie Raj, recently made headlines by representing India in the World Oceanic Roller Skating Championship held in New Zealand. Her outstanding performance led her to win the gold medal in the skating category, making her hometown proud.

Minister Nara Lokesh congratulated Jessie Raj on her remarkable achievement and expressed his happiness on her standing at the first place at the international level. He stated that he is proud to see an Indian sportswoman like Jessie Raj making a mark on the global stage.

Lokesh also promised that the government will provide all kinds of support and cooperation to talented sportspersons like Jessie Raj to help them excel in their respective fields. We congratulate Jessie Raj on her success and wish her all the best for her future endeavours.