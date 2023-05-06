Vijayawada: Girls outscore boys in SSC public examinations

Vijayawada : Girl students once again outscored the boys in the SSC public examinations 2023. The pass percentage of girls was 75.38 per cent as against 69.27 per cent of the boys. The pass percentage among girls was 6.11 per cent higher than the boys. Over 72 per cent students cleared Class 10 examination in Andhra Pradesh, the results of which were declared on Saturday by Minister for Education Botsa Satyanaryana. A total of 6,05,052 students appeared for the examinations. Parvathipuram Manyam district tops in the state with a pass percentage of 87.47 per cent and the Nandyal district recorded the lowest percentage of 60.39 per cent.

North Coastal districts fared better in the SSC public examinations. Srikakulam stood at second with 84.53 per cent and Visakhapatnam district achieved 82.68 per cent.



In all, 16 districts achieved more than 70 per cent in the examinations.

While 10 districts achieved less than 70 per cent in the examinations.

Addressing the media, Botsa Satyanarayana said spot valuation and other works completed in 18 days and results were declared on Saturday.

He said the girls achieved 6.11 percentage more than the boys in the examinations.

He said 933 schools achieved 100 per cent results and 38 schools recorded zero percentage. Giving details of medium-wise results, Botsa Satyanarayana said English medium students achieved 80.82 per cent success.

He said Telugu medium students got 50 per cent success, Urdu medium students got 78.90 per cent, Kannada medium students got 72.66 per cent, Tamil medium students scored 87.64 per cent, Odia medium students got 90.19 per cent and Hindi medium students got 100 per cent in the SSC examination.

The Minister said SSC advanced supplementary examination will be held on June 2, 2023 for the failed students. The last date for the recounting and re-verification is May 13, 2023 and application will be available on the officials website www.bse.ap.gov.in

Special classes will be conducted for the 27.74 per cent failed candidates who will attend the advanced supplementary examinations.