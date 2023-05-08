Vijayawada: Haj pilgrimage charges trigger spat between TDP & YSRCP

Vijayawada (NTR district) : The circular issued by the Central Haj committee, declaring the amount payable by the Haj pilgrims from Vijayawada airport, sparked a debate between TDP and YSRCP minority leaders.

The Central Haj committee issued orders stating that Haj pilgrims boarding the flight from Vijayawada airport embarkation point have to pay Rs 3,88,580 per pilgrim. Haj pilgrims boarding the flight from Hyderabad must pay Rs 3,05,173 and those boarding the flight from Bengaluru must pay Rs 3,03,921.

The Central Haj Committee, which works under the supervision of Minority Affairs, Government of India, had announced 22 embarkation points across India. The amount payable by the pilgrims varies from Rs 3,03,000 to Rs 4 lakh depending on the distance from the city to Mecca, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

TDP leaders and the Muslim organisations are questioning why the pilgrims of Andhra Pradesh should pay an excess amount of Rs 83,407 for the pilgrimage. TDP leaders noted that flight charges between Vijayawada to Hyderabad may vary between Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000 and the distance between the two cities is only 250 kms. The Central Haj committee decided flight and accommodation charges for Haj pilgrims of India. This year, the charges were fixed at Rs 3,88,580 for AP pilgrims boarding flight from the embarkation point in Vijayawada and it led to a debate and condemnation from TDP leaders and Muslim organisations.

Former legislative council chairman MA Sharif, and senior TDP leader and former Minister NMD Farooq in a statement on Monday strongly condemned the amount fixed for Haj pilgrims for embarkation from Vijayawada Airport.

Pointing out that distance between Vijayawada and Hyderabad is only 250 kms, they questioned why AP Haj pilgrims should pay an excess amount of Rs 83,000 for the pilgrimage. They demanded that the State government must speak to the Union government and take measures to reduce the amount payable by AP Haj pilgrims.

Minority Hakkula Parirakshana Samithi president Farooq Shubli blamed the AP Haj committee for the excessive charges fixed by the Central Haj committee. He said the AP Haj committee should have submitted representation early and requested the Central Haj committee to fix lesser charges.

On the other hand, YSRCP minority leaders denied TDP leaders’ allegations that the AP Haj committee and the State government is responsible for the high charges announced by the Central Haj committee.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Minority Welfare Minister Amzad Basha said the Central Haj committee decides the amount payable by Haj pilgrims of India for flight charges and accommodation, based on the distance to Mecca, Saudi Arabia. AP Haj committee has no powers in this regard, he clarified. He said the State government has put forward the demands made by AP Haj pilgrims to the notice of the Central government and the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

AP Haj Committee chairman Badvel Shaik Gousal Azam clarified that the AP Haj Committee has no role in fixing flight and accommodation charges.

He explained, “AP Haj committee collects passports and documents and forwards them to the Central Haj committee. AP Haj committee’s duty is to provide accommodation to the pilgrims 24 hours before the flight departure.” He said a representation was submitted to the Principal Secretary, Minority Affairs, Central government, requesting the latter to reduce flight charges and accommodation charges for the pilgrims boarding at Vijayawada.

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote a letter to the Central government on the plight of pilgrims, who has to face an additional burden of Rs 83,000 for the pilgrimage. He said Minority Affairs Minister Amzad Basha, MP Midhun Reddy and three Haj committee members would go to Delhi and request the Central government to reduce flight and accommodation charges to be paid by Haj pilgrims.