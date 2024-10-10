Vijayawada head post office renamed as general post office

Vijayawada : The Universal Postal Union (UPU) is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year with the theme “150 years of enabling communication and empowering people across nations.”

Postmaster General of Vijayawada Region, DSVR Murthy shared the detailed programme being conducted in connection with World Post Day and Postal Week celebrations during the National Postal Week in October, starting from 7 to 11.

Addressing the media at the Gandhinagar post office on Wednesday, he said that India Post had renamed Vijayawada Head Post

Office as Vijayawada General Post Office, which is an upgrade of sorts.

This year’s World Post Day recognises the UPU’s longstanding achievements and reinforces its commitment to serve all people for decades and centuries to come.

DSVR Murthy said that World Post Day is celebrated every year on October 9, the anniversary of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union in 1874 in the Swiss capital, Bern. It was declared World Post Day by the UPU Congress held in Tokyo, Japan in 1969.

The postal departments in many countries use the event to introduce or promote new postal products and services. India Post changes its interface from time to time according to the needs of the customers by upgrading its technological aspects and today has a more relevant role than ever by providing infrastructure for development with Innovation, Integration, and Inclusion.

The postal department is celebrating Mails and Parcels Day, Philately Day, World Post Day, Antyodaya Diwas, VittiyaSakshaktikaran Diwas (Financial Empowerment Day), and others during the postal week celebrations. The postmaster general said that a special activity, ‘India Post Run,’ will be organised at Guntur on October 13 in connection with Fit India to create health awareness among the public as well as India Post family. Union Minister Dr.Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar will distribute prizes to the winners.