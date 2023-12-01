Vijayawada: HIV-affected persons get nutrition support

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) project director Dr SB Rajendra Kumar while interacting with the community members requested them to reach out to his office for any help like education, shelter and others.

He was addressing the community in a get-together in connection with World AIDS Day along with partners in the “Breakfast with Community” organised by APSACS. Earlier, Assistant Project Director of APSACS Dr K Koteshwari and Joint Director Dr T Manjula welcomed the gathering.

Rajendra Kumar encouraged children infected and affected with HIV to talk and share their career goals. People living with HIV, children infected and affected with HIV actively participated and entertained the audience in the get together.

Many children enthusiastically came forward and performed dances. With the help of donors, the community members were given nutrition support and kids also received a school kit. On the occasion of World AIDS Day, APSACS conducted painting/drawing competitions and prizes were given away to children.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr Suhasini, Dr J Usha Rani, DLATO HO NTR District, DACO Krishna district Dr G Samaram, chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society of NTR District also addressed the gathering.

Joint Director of BSD Dr Kameshwara Prasad, Joint Director of CST Dr Subramanyam, Dr Rajendra Prasad, PEPFAR coordinator, Renuka, TNP+ and APSACS partners YRG Care, UNICEF, WHO, SHARE India, VHS, SAATHI and members from TI NGOS network, CBOs participated in the event.