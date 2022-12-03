Vijayawada: Housing works slow down as poor scramble for funds

Vijayawada (NTR District): The YSRCP government's flagship programme 'Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu' (Housing for poor) has been moving at a slower pace in both NTR and Krishna districts. Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh represents the combined Krishna district nonetheless construction and grounding of the houses is creeping in both districts.

As per official data, the government had sanctioned 1,77,529 houses to NTR and Krishna districts - 94,256 for Krishna district and 83,273 for NTR district. However, only 15% of housing construction was completed till date, as construction of 11,753 houses was completed in both the districts.

Beneficiaries showing uninterest in constructing houses due to financial burden is one of the reasons for the lagging of the work. Though the government is providing Rs 1.80 lakh and another Rs 35,000 as bank loan, the beneficiaries need to spend Rs 3 to Rs 5 lakh additionally from their purse due to increased construction cost.

Some beneficiaries said that their bills were delayed. All these reasons forced them to stop their house construction at basement level only.

The government is giving Rs 1.80 lakh to the beneficiaries in four tranches for house construction, for purchasing sand, steel and cement for housing construction. Rs 55,000 will be credited into the beneficiaries' accounts after completion of basement; Rs 50,000 until level of roof cast; Rs 30,000 after completing roof cast; and another 30,000 after total completion of the house.

However, this amount is not sufficient for house construction as the rates of all construction materials have skyrocketed for the past three years. Besides, bricks and labour charges must be borne by the beneficiary. At present, the masonry work will only cost over Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh, as the masons are charging Rs 1,000 per day and labour charge will be around Rs 900.

Rates of cement, iron, bricks including soil works of basement are mounted up. With the prices spiralled up, the minimum cost for house construction will be Rs 3 to Rs 5 lakh in addition to the money provided by government.

So far in Krishna district, the authorities have completed 6,753 houses against the sanctioned 94,256. The remaining houses are at various stages, mostly all at basement level. Likewise, in NTR district so far around 5,000 houses were completed against the sanctioned 83,273.

The government has set up a target to complete around 25,000 houses by December 21 this year.

In NTR district, the authorities were given the task to complete at least 12,000 houses by December 21. Speaking to The Hans India, NTR district housing project director V Sridevi said that they are striving to reach the target. 'So far, we have completed 5,000 houses in the district, and the rest will be completed within the targeted time. We are motivating and supporting the beneficiaries to construct houses,' she added.