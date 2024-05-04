Vijayawada: Kesineni Nani vows to continue development works

Vijayawada : Sitting MP and YSRCP canddiate for Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency Kesineni Srinivas aka Nani vowed here on Friday that he would continue the development programmes he had undertaken 10 years back when he was first elected as the Member of Parliament from here.

Participating in the Meet-the-Press programme organised at Vijayawada Press Club with president of the club Jayaraj in the chair, Kesineni Nani recalled that he had undertaken a number of development works across the seven Assembly constituencies in the limits of Vijayawada Parliamentary constituency. It is unfortunate the fourth estate did not give enough coverage to his programmes, he regretted.



Starting his speech, Nani spent most of the time enumerating the misdeeds of the TDP Lok Sabha candidate Kesineni Sivanath aka Chinni who happens to be his younger brother. The sitting MP warned people not to trust his brother who has been cheating the institutions and people.



He recalled that several prominent personalities represented the Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency right from 1952 and everyone brought laurels to their position. “It is unfortunate now such a person is going to represent the constituency,” he said.



He appealed to the people to vote for him for continuing various projects he started for improving the infrastructure in the region. When asked about the Land Titling Act, the MP said that he was not much of a legal person and he did not know about that.



Press Club executive members Babu, Chava Ravi, Chandu Janardhan and others participated.

