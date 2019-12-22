Vijayawada: Krishna team wins first prize at Ganitotsavam

Vijayawada: The students of Krishna district won first place at the National Mathematics Day programme 'Ganitotsavam' and received a cash prize of Rs 7,000, said the district science officer M Hussain.

He said that the State-level competition on National Mathematics Day was held at Ongole by the department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh. As many as 11 teams from across the state participated in the programme and Krishna district team won first place and received cash prize from State coordinator JY Ram.

The district winning team comprised of G Hari Hara Madhva from Class X, P Jyothi Srinidi, P Devasri Harsha and J Devi Srilatha from Class IX of KKR Goutham School, Machilipatnam.