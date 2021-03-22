Vijayawada: Mango farmers learn to use of drones for spraying pesticide

Vijayawada: Mango Research Centre, Nuzvid, on Monday conducted training session for the mango farmers on use of drones for spraying pesticide and checking pest to the mango trees.

Scientists, staff from the centre and farmers from Nuzvid, Vissannapeta, Chatrai and Agiripalli mandals participated in the training session. Mango farmers are facing shortage of labour during the mango harvesting season. Moreover, the labours also demand high remuneration because they have to climb the trees for spraying pesticide and they may face risk of falling down from the trees.

In this backdrop, the research centre scientists are suggesting the farmers to use drones for spraying pesticide to check pest menace. Chief scientist of the research centre Dr B Kanakamahalakshmi suggested the mango farmers to get aware of the use of modern technology in cultivation, particularly use of machines like drones for spraying purposes, marketing methods, package, exports etc.

She said that there is a high demand in the international market for the good quality mangoes.

Senior scientist Dr R Rajyalakshmi explained the farmers on cultivation practices and measures to be taken for protection of crop from the pests.

Scientist Dr G Sravanti created awareness on spraying with drones. She said that farmers can save both time and money if they use drones for spraying.

Students of polytechnic college and others participated in the awareness programme.

Mango is one of the important horticulture crops in Krishna district and it spread over 70,000 hectares and providing livelihood to a large number of farmers. Farmers started using the mango covers to protect the fruit from the pests and damage caused by extreme weather conditions like high temperature and fog.