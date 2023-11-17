Vijayawada marathon on Nov 19

Vijayawada: Vijayawada marathon will be held under the aegis of Vijayawada Runners at Gandhi Nagar here on November 19 from Gymkhana grounds and will pass through BRTS Road of the city.

Medals and T-shirts unveiling programme was held here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Organiser Manideepak said that the Marathon will start at 5 am on Sunday and the event will be organised in three categories 5k, 10k and 21k.

He further informed that as many as 1,800 runners are expected to participate from across the country.

The runners who wish to participate in this marathon will be provided a t-shirt, RIID Timing Chip. Winners, finishers will be given awards and certificates.

People can registration on Saturday at 10 am at the Gymkhana grounds. For details, interested persons can contact 7815955123 or www.vijayawadarunners.com.

Vijayawada Runners secretary Babi, Sriram finance general manager Edpuganti Nagendra, MS Choudary, Dr Rushil and others were present.