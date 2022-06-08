Vijayawada: Mayor, Commissioner greet SSC students, teachers

Vijayawada (NTR District): Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar on Tuesday congratulated the students and staff of VMC Schools for their success in SSC public examinations. The results were declared on Monday.

Students and staff met the Mayor and the Commissioner at their chambers. Both Mayor and Commissioner congratulated the staff and the students. SNMC High School, Wynchpet, got 100 per cent success in SSC examinations. Similarly, SBVSR High School achieved 61%, VMRR High School 70% and GDET High School secured 67%.

SMAK School got 76 per cent and SKRMR High School got 63 per cent. A total of 18 schools achieved less than 50 per cent success. The VMC runs 29 high schools in the city.

Only one school achieved 100 per cent success among VMC schools in the city.

Additional projects (General) M Syamala, VMC schools supervisors K Rajasekhar and Md Hussain and Sk Saida were present on the occasion.