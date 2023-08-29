Vijayawada: Medical representative ends life

Vijayawada: Suicide of a medical representative, working for a pharmaceutical company, sparked protests in New RR Pet under the limits of Ajit Singh Nagar police station here on Monday. The family members of the deceased and medical representatives’ union leaders alleged representative Ajay Kumar committed suicide due to the harassment of the zonal manager of the company.



According to information, Ajay Kumar, resident of third line in Amaravati colony in New RR Pet, committed suicide.

CPM State leader Ch Babu Rao and other leaders visited the residence of Ajay Kumar and consoled the bereaved family members. They demanded compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of the deceased and alleged that the pharmaceutical company management and local managers had murdered Ajay Kumar. They said the representative had faced severe pressure and harassment and demanded action against the Zonal Manager.