Vijayawada: Mega food business expo from today

Vijayawada: Minister for industries G Bharat and Minister for Education Nara Lokesh would inaugurate the Mega Food Business Exhibition here on Friday.

Addressing media here on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Hoteliers Association president RV Swamy said that the exhibition would be held at SS Convention under the aegis of Creators Events organisation.

There would be 100 stalls in the exhibition including live food stalls, home appliances, food franchises, frozen foods, food and beverages equipment, packing machinery, sweets and dry fruits, furniture and health care products and others.

AP Hoteliers Association, Vijayawada chapter president Ramana said that there would be home kitchens and modern equipment for hotels and restaurants. Balaji Sweets is the main sponsor of the exhibition. Mallikarjuna Rao, treasurer of Vijayawada chapter of the association said that the exhibition would provide an opportunity to the owners of small hotels to the big restaurants to modernise their outlets. It is a golden opportunity for the entrepreneurs who are interested in going for franchisees. Event organizers Cunduru Umamaheswara Rao and Renuka Sridevi also participated.