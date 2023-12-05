Live
- Andhra Pradesh: Holiday for educational institutions today
- GTA VI Trailer Drops Early; Game to launch in 2025
- Cabinet to meet on Dec 11, may discuss shift to Visakha
- Restrictions on 2-wheelers on Tirumala ghat roads
- Hyderabad: Horned rhino gets eye surgery at Nehru Zoo
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 05 December, 2023
- SSC examination fee dates revised
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 05 December, 2023
- Steps taken to boost runway capacity at RGIA: Union Min VK Singh
- Vijayawada: D Pharmacy seat allotment concludes
Vijayawada: Minister assures to lift paddy from fields
Vijayawada: Minister for civil supplies Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao said that steps have been taken to shift the harvested paddy to mills on a war footing in view of cyclone. He said that millers were asked to lift the paddy immediately to prevent damage from rain.
The minister visited Goteru, Kattavapadu, Machilipatnam, Kanchumarru, kinnerapuram, Eluru, Kommara and Paluru villages to take stock of farmers problems in cyclone-affected region. He said arrangements have been made to shift paddy lying in fields immediately. He said as the number of rice mills is less in Krishna district, steps have been taken to shift paddy to Bapatla and Palnadu regions. He assured farmers of safety to their harvested paddy.
