Vijayawada: Minister assures to lift paddy from fields

Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao
Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao

Highlights

Minister for civil supplies Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao said that steps have been taken to shift the harvested paddy to mills on a war footing in view of cyclone.

Vijayawada: Minister for civil supplies Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao said that steps have been taken to shift the harvested paddy to mills on a war footing in view of cyclone. He said that millers were asked to lift the paddy immediately to prevent damage from rain.

The minister visited Goteru, Kattavapadu, Machilipatnam, Kanchumarru, kinnerapuram, Eluru, Kommara and Paluru villages to take stock of farmers problems in cyclone-affected region. He said arrangements have been made to shift paddy lying in fields immediately. He said as the number of rice mills is less in Krishna district, steps have been taken to shift paddy to Bapatla and Palnadu regions. He assured farmers of safety to their harvested paddy.

