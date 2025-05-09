Vijayawada MP demands CBI probe into AP liquor scam

Vijayawada: In a formal letter to the CBI, Vijayawada Member of Parliament Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) sought an impartial investigation into a massive liquor scam worth more Rs 3,600 crore, citing public outrage and demanding justice for Andhra Pradesh.

In the letter to the CBI director, he wrote, “People of Andhra Pradesh are deeply concerned about the alarming revelations regarding a liquor scam amounting to approximately Rs 3,600 crore during the tenure of the previous YSR Congress Party government.”

“There is growing public outrage and demand for transparency over how such a massive scam involving State resources and public health went unchecked. The people of the State have a right to know truth and see those responsible held accountable-regardless of their position or affiliation. Given the seriousness, magnitude, and interstate financial implications of the scam, I earnestly urge the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the probe immediately and initiate a thorough and impartial investigation. A CBI inquiry will restore public trust and ensure that justice is delivered without influence or bias,” the MP stated in the letter.