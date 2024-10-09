  • Menu
Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath visits Kanakadurga temple, inspects arrangements

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) along with Home Minister Anitha visited the Kanakadurga temple at Indrakeeladri amid Sharnnavaratri to assess the facilities and services arranged for attendees.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) along with Home Minister Anitha visited the Kanakadurga temple at Indrakeeladri amid Sharnnavaratri to assess the facilities and services arranged for attendees. Engaging with devotees in the queue, both officials collected feedback on the arrangements and expressed their gratitude for the positive responses regarding the services provided.

MP Kesiineni Sivanath personally ensured the comfort of those waiting in line, distributing hot milk to devotees, highlighting the collaborative effort of officials to enhance the experience during the celebrations.

The MP further offered valuable suggestions and insights to Collector Srijana, EV Rama Rao, and City Police Commissioner Rajasekhar, emphasizing the importance of coordinated efforts to meet the needs of the devotees.

With officials actively working together, the temple preparations aim to ensure a fulfilling and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees during this festive season.

