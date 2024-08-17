Vijayawada-Mumbai IndiGo services launched

Vijayawada : IndiGo Airlines launched flight services between Vijayawada and Mumbai on Friday. Machilipatnam MP V Balashouri and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Chinni launched the services by issuing boarding passes to the passengers at the airport located in Gannavaram. The 6E 936 flight departs at 6.30 pm at Mumbai and will arrive at 8.20 pm. The flight departs from Vijayawada airport at 9 pm and reaches Mumbai at 11 pm.

Speaking to the media at the Airport, MP Balashouri said more services will be launched from Vijayawada. He said flight services will be increased to Vijayawada gradually due to the initiative taken by civil aviation minister K Ram Mohan Naidu. He said Air India launched the services between Vijayawada-Mumbai two months ago and now IndiGo airlines launched the services. He hoped more international services would be launched in the coming months.

Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkata Rao, Airport director Lakshmikanth Reddy and others were present.