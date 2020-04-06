Vijayawada: NDRF supplies dignity kits to Covid-19 quarantine centers

Vijayawada: The 10th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) here on Monday provided 1,600 dignity kits to the men and women who were kept in the quarantine centres for observation after they were suspected to be afflicted by Covid-19. The dignity kits were handed over to Krishna District Collector at his camp office here. He directed the officials to distribute the kits at the quarantine centres in the district.

The dignity kits comprise toothpaste and brush, soaps, towel, coconut oil, comb, hand mirror, nail cutter, antiseptic cream, bucket and mug and other day-to-day necessary items. In the kit for men there is additionally lalchi, pyjama, towel and lungi and in the kit for women there is churidar and blanket.

The Collector said that the kits would be sent to the quarantine centres as per the requirement. He instructed District Revenue Officer A Prasad to immediately send the kits to the quarantine centres at Penamaluru, Gannavaram and Kankipadu. The NDRF officials would deliver some more kits soon.

NDRF Commandants Zaheed Khan, Divakar Singh, DS Ravi, KS Ghosh, SI K Hanumanta Rao and other staff were also present.