- President arrives in Hyderabad for southern sojourn
- Delhi court seeks list of FIRs, trial outcomes in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Jagdish Tytler
- Sun Pharma clinches $30 million deal for 16.7% stake in US firm
- Parliament security breach: PIL in SC seeks investigation under supervision of retired SC judge
- Excise policy case: Delhi court grants interim bail to Hyd bizman Arun Pillai
- IPL Auction:' Mumbai Indians will bid high for Gerald Coetzee and Lance Morris, says Brad Hogg
- Telangana Congress now focus on Lok Sabha elections
- Siddaramaiah appreciates contribution of Christian community in education and health
- INDIA bloc leader to be decided after polls, no individual only ideological problem with BJP: Mamata
- SFI is an organisation of 'goondas': Kerala Guv
Vijayawada: No water supply in some areas today
Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation will halt supply of drinking water in 15 colonies- Ajit Singh Nagar, Vambay colony, Kandrika, GVR Nagar, Shanti Nagar, RR Pet, Prakash Nagar, Frizerpet, Rajiv Nagar, UDA Colony, Kedareswara pet, KL Rao Nagar, Milk Project area and other colonies from December 18 (8 am) to December 19 (8 am) due to the cleaning of 8 MGD Plant in Head water works.
According to VMC, the drinking water supply will be halted for one day from Monday morning to Tuesday morning. Water supply will be restored on Tuesday and asked the people to make alternative arrangements to get water for one day.
