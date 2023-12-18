Vijayawada: No water supply in some areas today

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation will halt supply of drinking water in 15 colonies- Ajit Singh Nagar, Vambay colony, Kandrika, GVR Nagar, Shanti Nagar, RR Pet, Prakash Nagar, Frizerpet, Rajiv Nagar, UDA Colony, Kedareswara pet, KL Rao Nagar, Milk Project area and other colonies from December 18 (8 am) to December 19 (8 am) due to the cleaning of 8 MGD Plant in Head water works.

According to VMC, the drinking water supply will be halted for one day from Monday morning to Tuesday morning. Water supply will be restored on Tuesday and asked the people to make alternative arrangements to get water for one day.