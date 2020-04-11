Vijayawada: Novel swab collection booth for coronavirus

Vijayawada: The Krishna district administration has come out with a novel booth for collecting the swab samples from the coronavirus victims.

The collection booth was designed in a way so as to provide complete protection to the medical personnel who need to collect swab samples to send the same for testing for coronavirus. Vaidya Vidhana Parishad district coordinator Dr K Jyotirmani and quality consultant Dr Chaitanya under the suggestions of District Collector A Md Imtiaz designed the safe swab collection booth.

The Collector said that the booth would give protection to the swab collecting personnel and the collection would be completed in 15 seconds.

Expressing satisfaction over the design of the booth, the District Collector instructed the Vaidya Vidhana Parishad to set up such booths in adequate number. Dr Jyotirmani said that the swab collection would be intensified with the help of the booth and thus help in speedy tests for coronavirus.