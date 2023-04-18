Vijayawada: NSS camp begins at Pathapadu

Vijayawada (NTR district) : The National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College, Vijayawada special camp began at Pathapadu village of Vijayawada rural mandal in NTR district on Monday. Pathapadu Sarpanch Devagiri Sujatha inaugurated the camp at Seetharamapuram, a hamlet of Pathapadu.

Around 50 NSS volunteers are taking part in the seven-day special camp. As part of this, students will create awareness among people about Swachh Bharat, Clean and Green, and Plantation of Saplings. Also, they are planning to conduct health camps and literacy awareness camps.

Pathapadu Panchayat Secretary Chennakesava Rao, PB Siddhartha College NSS coordinators Pedapudi Subhakar, Devireddy Srinivas Reddy and others were present.