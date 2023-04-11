Vijayawada: Parties wage sticker war claiming household's support

Tirupati/ Vijayawada: Though elections are still one year away, all main contenders, YSRCP, TDP and Jana Sena have gone into poll mode and have resorted to sticker war.

YSRCP started it with party leaders going from door to door and pasting stickers on the walls of each house saying, "Maa Nammakam Nuvve Jagan Anna," (We believe you Jagan), TDP leaders are pasting sticker right above it saying, "Rashtramu Bagupadalante Malli Chandrababu Mukhyamantri Avvali' (State can again develop only if Chandrababu becomes CM). Not to be left behind, the Jana Sena Party is pasting stickers saying 'Maaku nammakam ledu Jagan. Maa nammkam Pawan.' (We don't trust you Jagan, we trust Pawan.)

The BJP, which cannot make any such claims, says they will complain to the Election Commission of India saying that pasting stickers was unconstitutional and it also amounts to defacing the walls of each house and action should be taken against them.



Along with this, another competition that is on is each party is trying to remove the sticker of the other party. YSRCP workers are removing Jana Sena and TDP stickers at some places leading to controversies. People too do not seem to be enthused by these stickers and they themselves are removing them soon after they are pasted. However, YSRCP claimed that there was a tremendous response to the sticker campaign. Speaking to Hans India, Tirupati Jana Sena in-charge Kiran Royal said that the YSRCP wants to make people realise that Jagan cannot be believed and Pawan was their hope.

BJP state official spokesman G Bhanu Prakash Reddy said that the CM should not be a sticker CM. He should be in the hearts of people and not on the walls. Let him be people's CM. Rayalaseema Porata Samithi convenor P Naveen Kumar Reddy also raised his voice against the stickers which is against the EC guidelines.