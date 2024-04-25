Vijayawada: ‘People disgusted with YSRCP govt, seek change’

Vijayawada : For the first time Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat has become a hot seat as two brothers Kesineni Nani and Kesineni Chinni are contesting from two main rival parties, the YSRCP and the TDP.

While Nani feels the performance of the YSRCP government would get him votes though he is a turncoat, Chinni feels that the image of the TDP and its chief N Chandrababu Naidu and the anti-incumbency factor would make him win.

In an exclusive interview to PV Krishna Rao, Kesineni Sivanath says people are disgusted with present government and want a change this time. No force can stop it, he claims.



The battle is going to be a keen one. Brothers accusing each other. Don’t you think it will affect your chances of winning?



Certainly the fight will be keen one. But I am confident of winning the seat. There is strong wave of anti-incumbency and people want to get rid of this government. That along with the track record of TDP and image of party president N Chandrababu Naidu we are sure to win the seat.



But what are you going to offer to the people and why should they vote for you?

People will vote for TDP more than Chinni. They have pinned very high hopes on our party and want to see the development of this constituency.

In the last five years they have seen only destruction. Vijayawada has tremendous potential to be developed as International spiritual tourism centre. Being part of the capital city, it will buzz with activity. Similarly, in rural areas, farmers are facing acute shortage of water for irrigation. Even drinking water problem is there. Only TDP can achieve it.

What is your main focus for economic development of Vijayawada region?

There is need to develop Bhavani island and Prakasam barrage downstream river course, construct ropeways to Indrakeeladri. Scientific planning and development of the constituency can help boost the economy.



What are your plans to provide employment opportunities to local youth?



Vijayawada Autonagar is one of the biggest in the country providing employment to nearly one lakh people but the number has dwindled to 17,000. There is a need to upgrade the skills of technicians. I will seek the support of automobile companies to take up skill development under CSR program. This will help in creating employment for youth. Similarly, if tourism is developed it will also provide indirect employment to them.



YSRCP feels that their welfare schemes and the pressing of buttons by the Chief Minister will get them votes and that the voters want YSRCP for second time.



Let them think so. But the fact is there is a silent wave towards the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance. People are ready and eager to unseat the YSRCP government. There is no employment generation in urban areas and rural areas face problems like scarcity of drinking water and irrigation facilities. SC, ST communities are also unhappy as they have been neglected by the State government.



What is your appeal to people of Vijayawada parliamentary constituency?



Strengthen the hands of Chandrababu Naidu by giving him a big mandate to save the State from destruction and usher in development.



What more do you thing Vijayawada needs?



Vijayawada needs to become another Hyderabad. Airport should be developed in such a way that more international flights operate from here. Sports facilities for youth need to be created. It should become health and education hub as well.

