Vijayawada: 'People in Red Zones need essential commodities'

Vijayawada: People living in the red zones like Payakapuram, Santinagar, Singhnagar and Vambay colony are suffering due to the non-availability of essential commodities, vegetables, and even milk, said CPI-M leader Ch Babu Rao, after distributing food packets and vegetables in the 19th and 60th divisions in the city on Wednesday.



He appealed to the government to supply essential commodities, milk and vegetables to the people living in the red zones and tests should be conducted immediately to find out the positive persons.

Babu Rao said the people are waiting outside the banks for hours together to withdraw money from their accounts. He underlined the necessity of changing bank timings since the police are not allowing people to move outside during the lockdown period. "The banks should be kept open from 7 am to 11 am for the convenience of people," he demanded.