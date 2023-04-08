Vijayawada: People urged to take precautions against viruses

Vijayawada (NTR District): On the occasion of World Health Day (Global health awareness day) on Friday, a health awareness programme was organised at Sarath Chandra IAS Academy here on Friday. Participating as the chief guest, Dr Krishna Harish, working at Ramachandrapuram Government Area Hospital informed that this year the theme of the day is 'Health for all'. He asked the students to maintain personal hygiene and must be aware of health conditions individually. He said that so many viruses cause many health issues in recent years. So, people should be cautious by knowing about them and following precautions. He suggested the students wash their hands before going to take their meals every time, and this habit would help the students not to be affected by the viruses. He also insisted on maintaining hygiene and cleaning our surroundings for safety purposes.

Academy dean S Srikanth said that their academy has been conducting social awareness programmes for many years.

Sarath Chandra Academy Director Sarath Chandra and others attended.