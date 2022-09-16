Vijayawada police arrested gang of train thieves, seizes gold worth Rs. 60 lakh

Vijayawada Police have arrested a gang of robbers who are terrorising passengers in trains. Railway SP Vishal Gupta said that a five-member gang has committed thefts in several trains recently.

He said that 1300 grams of gold worth 60 lakhs was seized. The SP said that the gold belonging to Pooja gold shop in Mangalagiri was stolen. Narendra, who works in the shop, claimed that Omkar planned the theft.

Passengers are advised to take several precautions while traveling in trains.