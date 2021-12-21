Vijayawada: Posh in look but short of basic facilities

Vijayawada: Nandamuri Nagar, one of the emerging colonies in Ajit Singh Nagar area in Vijayawada, is deprived of basic amenities like roads and proper storm water drainage system.

Though more than 15 years passed since the construction activity started here and many high-rise building were constructed recently, yet there is no progress on development of basic infrastructure like road and swage system in the colony. The colony residents are vexed with the pig menace and mosquito problem.

Bad roads and drinking water problem

Md Gause, a resident of Nandamuri Nagar, said they have been facing hardships due to lack of proper roads and drinking water facility. He appealed to the VMC authorities to complete the road works. He said the VMC should take initiative to level the open vacant lands to check the mosquito menace.

Another resident MSR Naidu lamented that the road construction works are still pending in the colony. Naidu said several hundred middleclass and upper middleclass families had purchased apartment flats in the colony so that they could live comfortably in the colony. But pigs and mosquito menace is haunting almost all residents, he added.

Recently, the local corporator and Deputy Mayor A Sailaja narrated the colony problems to VMC Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh, who personally visited and inspected the poor infrastructure facilities.During the rainy season, the condition of roads turn from bad to worse and two-wheeler riders find scary to drive on the colony roads.

Mosquito menace

Nandamuri Nagar is located in the low-lying area in the city. Consequently, the storm water stagnates in the colony resulting in mosquito menace. Almost all residents suffer from the mosquito problem throughout the year. During the rainy and winter seasons, the problem worsens.

Pigs roam freely in the colony

The pig menace is the major problem of the residents of the colony. The residents make several representations to the VMC and the local MLA urging them to get them rid of pigs. Central MLA Malladi Vishnu personally visited the colony three months ago and spoke to the residents and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation officials to address the pig menace. But, there is no response yet.

Storm water work pending

As stormwater drain works have been incomplete and connection is not given, the rainwater stagnates in the side drains and causing a lot of inconvenience to the residents.

After many years of struggle by the local residents, the VMC completed the underground drainage (UGD) works and connections were given to the apartments and individual houses but the storm water drain works are still pending.

The VMC in association with the Public Health department constructed side drains in most areas. But the stormwater is getting stagnated in the vacant lands resulting in breeding of mosquitoes. The colony residents invited the Central MLA Malladi Vishnu about three months ago and narrated their problems, particularly the poor infrastructure facilities. The MLA assured them of resolving the problems.

V Srinivasa, a resident of Nandamuri Nagar, said important works like roads, street lighting and other works are yet to be completed. He said there is a need to improve the drinking water supply to the colony.