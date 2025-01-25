Vijayawada Prepares to Celebrate Republic Day with Grandeur Tomorrow

The city of Vijayawada is all set to celebrate the 76th Republic Day with great enthusiasm and fervor. The festivities will take place at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, where a grand ceremony has been planned to commemorate the occasion.

Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Justice Abdul Nazeer, will unfurl the national flag at 9:00 am, marking the beginning of the celebrations. The ceremony will be attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who will be the chief guest of the event. Senior Ministers and Chief Secretaries of various departments will also be present at the event.

The highlight of the event will be a parade by the armed forces, police, NCC troops, and Scouts and Guides groups. The parade will showcase the strength and discipline of the participating units. In addition, various government departments will present a special parade as part of the event.

Strict security measures have been taken by the city police to ensure a smooth and incident-free celebration. With arrangements in place, the city is bracing itself for a spectacular celebration of India's 76th Republic Day.

The parade and other events are expected to begin at 10:00 am, following the national flag hoisting ceremony. Residents and visitors to the city are eagerly awaiting the celebrations, which promise to be a spectacular spectacle of patriotism and unity.