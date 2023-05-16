Vijayawada: Private schools warned against admitting students without permission

Vijayawada : School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar said that it has come to the attention of the government that the owners of some private un-aided schools in the State have obtained opening/recognition permission for the State syllabus and are taking CBSE/ICSE admissions and teaching that syllabus.

Teaching without any permission from the CBSE/ICSE boards is a violation of government norms. RJDs and District Education Officers were ordered to conduct inspections and take action against such owners. He also asked to take action even if the State syllabus is taught to classes 8, 9 and 10 without permission.

In a statement here on Monday, the Commissioner said application for private school opening permission and recognition through online can be made at https://cse.ap.gov.in/PSIS website. He said permission can be obtained through a single window system without any delay.

He said that the online permission reduces the need to go around all the offices to obtain clearance certificates from government departments like Fire Department, Municipal, Panchayat Raj, Medical Department, Roads & Buildings Executive, Registration and Transport Departments etc.

The Commissioner said in respect of private unaided schools the time limit for granting permission is fixed at each level of concerned authorities of School Education Department/ other departments. He said the pending status of file in online mode and permission orders can be known and payment for permission and renewal of private schools can also be made through online payment gateway and receipt received.

He appealed to private school managements to log in online from anywhere and fill their school details and apply to get permission.