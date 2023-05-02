Vijayawada: Railway court dismisses Tuni train arson case

Vijayawada : Vijayawada Railway Court (the metropolitan magistrate court) dismissed the Tuni train burning case on Monday citing lack of o proper evidence. The court said that the three RPF police officers who investigated the case couldn’t conduct the investigation properly and questioned the public prosecutor why this sensitive issue was dragged on for five years. It also sought explanation why action should not be taken against the three officers for their failure.

Due to lack of evidence the court dismissed cases against 41 persons, including Kapu Reservation Movement leader Mudragada Padmanabham and present minister Dadisetti Raja. It may be recalled that on January 31, 2016, a large number of Kapus had attended Kapu Garjana at meeting at Tuni demanding their inclusion in Other Backward Class (OBC) on the call of Mudragada Padmanabham. Later, the agitators set fire to Ratnachal express when it had halted at Tuni railway station.

In the incident, the entire train, including new locomotive worth of Rs 40 crore, was burnt down to ashes. In view of this the passengers jumped out of the train and fled the spot while a few railway employees were injured in the arson.

Later, the railway police registered cases against Padmanabham and other Kapu agitators. Charges were filed in the case under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting while armed with deadly weapons), 353 (criminal assault on public servant on duty), 438 (arson), 120-b (criminal conspiracy) read with 149 (illegal gathering) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Besides, charges under the Railway Act, 1979, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984 have also been framed against the agitators in the case.

On the other hand, out of 176 cases, the state government had already withdrawn 161 cases registered by police and Government Railway Police against the Tuni rioters in connection with the arson.

However, proceedings continued in the court regarding the remaining cases and the court dismissed these cases also after hearing 20 witnesses. Out of 24 witnesses, 20 witnesses deposed before the court and they all stated they weren’t involved in this incident, and don’t know anything about the incident.