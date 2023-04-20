Vijayawada: Railway Hospital observes World Liver Day

Vijayawada (NTR district) : The Railway Hospital organised an awareness programme for the patients at New OPD Block here on Thursday in association with Nagarjuna Hospital, on the occasion of World Liver Day (WLD). Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of Railway Hospital Dr M Sowribala was the chief guest. Assistant CMS Dr M Jaideep explained about the importance of the day and prevalence of liver diseases and disorders.

Noted consultant Gastroenterologist Dr Jagan Mohan Rao gave a Power Point presentation on liver diseases/disorders for patients.

HbSAg (Hepatitis B Surface Antigen) and HCV (Hepatitis C) blood screening tests and counselling was done for more than 100 employees and beneficiaries.

The follow up health camp for Fibroscan test of liver will be conducted on April 24 for the needy patients. This year's theme 'Be vigilant, Do Regular Liver checkup', 'Fatty liver can affect anyone' was clearly conveyed to the audience.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr M Sowribala appealed to patients to undergo regular liver checkup and implement healthy lifestyle changes.

She also stressed on healthy fibre diet, abstinence from alcohol and avoiding refined carbohydrates as important prerequisites for having a healthy liver.