iPhone 17 Air Set to Become the World’s Thinnest Smartphone

Apple is preparing to redefine smartphone design with the iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to be the world’s thinnest smartphone. Recent leaks suggest that the device will be even slimmer than Tecno’s Spark Slim concept phone, making it a groundbreaking release in terms of design and innovation.

iPhone 17 Air’s Ultra-Thin Design

At MWC 2025, Tecno introduced the Spark Slim concept, claiming it to be the world’s thinnest smartphone with a thickness of just 5.75mm. However, as per leaks from tipster Majin Bu, the iPhone 17 Air will set a new benchmark with a stunning 5.44mm slimness. If these reports hold true, Apple will claim the title for the slimmest smartphone on the market, surpassing its competition, including the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

Design Compromises and Key Features

To achieve this ultra-thin form, Apple is expected to make a few trade-offs. The iPhone 17 Air may come with:

A single rear camera , similar to the iPhone 16e, which could mean a reduced camera bump but fewer photography options.

, similar to the iPhone 16e, which could mean a reduced camera bump but fewer photography options. A smaller 3000mAh battery , potentially affecting battery life.

, potentially affecting battery life. Upgraded performance with Apple’s A19 chip and in-house C1 chip, enhancing efficiency and reducing power consumption.

Awaiting the Official Reveal

While these leaks provide an exciting glimpse into Apple’s next innovation, the actual specifications and performance will be confirmed only upon the official launch. With its ultra-slim design and advanced hardware, the iPhone 17 Air is poised to set new industry standards, redefining smartphone aesthetics and functionality.