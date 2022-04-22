Vijayawada Rape case: Tension erupts at govt. hospital as TDP and YSRCP leaders clash

Tension prevailed near Vijayawada Government Hospital with clashes between TDP and YSRCP when Women chairperson Vasireddy Padma and TDP national president Chandrababu went to the hospital at a time to consult a gang-rape victim. The TDP leaders chanted slogans that atrocities had taken place due to the failure of the government. Against this backdrop, there was an altercation between Chandrababu Naidu and Vasireddy Padma.

On this occasion, Vasireddy Padma said that the TDP leaders had acted wildly infront of Chandrababu. She alleged TDP leaders had pointed a finger at her and tried to attack her. Vasireddy Padma questioned whether the TDP leaders had come to the hospital to console the victim or to make a fuss. She also questioned Why did the TDP leaders not react in the case of Vinod Jain.

Vasireddy Padma made sensational comments that TDP leaders including Chandrababu had abused her and asserted that she would file a written complaint against Chandrababu and Bonda Uma to the police.