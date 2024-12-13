Kavitha’s remarks on BCs are laughable

Nizamabad: Congress OBC Cell district president Raja Narender Goud criticised Kavitha’s comments that the Congress party neglects BCs, and termed them laughable. Speaking at a media meeting organised at the Congress Bhavan in Nizamabad here on Thursday, he stated that the BRS party betrayed BCs. He mentioned that during their ten-year rule, BCs were politically and economically marginalized in the state. He accused the BRS leaders of corruption in the distribution of sheep and fish fry, claiming that these schemes were used to deceive BCs.

Goud also criticized the BRS party for announcing the BC Bandhu scheme and then failing to implement it. He challenged Kavitha to answer how many people received corporation loans through various BC corporations during their rule. He praised the Congress government for planning the upliftment of BCs within a year of coming to power, giving significant positions to BCs in the cabinet and party organisational posts.

He accused the BRS party of only giving positions to their family and community members.

Goud emphasised that the Congress party is committed to the development of Dalits and Bahujans and does not forget BCs and Dalits after coming to power, unlike the BRS party.

He highlighted that the Congress party was the first in the country to conduct a caste census and reveal the numbers of BCs, aiming to provide political and economic self-reliance to BCs. He criticized the BRS party for not conducting a comprehensive survey to reveal the numbers of BCs.

Goud mentioned that in the upcoming local body elections, reservations for BCs will be allocated based on the caste census, and budget funds will be allocated accordingly. He also stated that the government plans to establish corporations for all communities soon, provide loans through various corporations, build new welfare hostels for BC students, and release pending scholarships in a timely manner. He advised Kavitha not to show false love towards BCs unnecessarily.

The event was attended by former City Youth Congress President Tutikuri Preetam, Digambar, and others.