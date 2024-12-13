Nagarkurnool: Village health centres shutting down before scheduled time

Nagarkurnool: In Nagarkurnool district, the healthcare system in rural areas is facing a dire situation as village health centres continue to shut down prematurely, leaving residents of the rural villages without access to vital medical services. This alarming trend, which has been escalating over the past few weeks, is primarily due to a lack of proper supervision from higher authorities, as well as negligence on the part of the medical staff, say the people.

Across the district, reports are emerging of health centres being closed well before the scheduled time, with no medical professionals in sight to serve the local population. Staff are said to be locking up the centres temporarily and leaving for breaks, only to return later or not at all.

Several incidents have been documented in recent days. Last week, in Tudukurthi village, an ASHA worker was seen opening the health centre briefly, only to lock it again and leave. Similarly, in Tiglapalli village on Wednesday, a health centre was shut without the presence of a doctor, with an RMP (Registered Medical Practitioner) later found working within the centre.