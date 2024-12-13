Pollutants from Odisha flow into Mahendra Tanaya river

Srikakulam : Odisha state is releasing its pollutants into Mahendra Tanaya river through drainage due to which both surface and ground water is being contaminated here. The polluted water is flowing into Mahendra Tanaya river through drainage near Pathapatnam in Srikakulam district.

The drainage water is flowing through Odisha and merging in the river. Farmers and residents of Pathapatnam and Meliaputti mandals are expressing serious concern as it is posing a threat to crops and drinking water.

The drainage starts at Parlakhemundi town which is situated in upper area and the drainage water is filled with pollutants from industries, hospitals, chemical units, etc., The same is flowing freely and merging in the Mahendra Tanaya river near Pathapatnam, further passing through the river downstream areas. As a result, residents and farmers of Pathapatnam, Seedi, Kaguvada, Ganguvada Korasavada, Pathagangupeta are expressing fears about its effects on lands and their health. They also expressed dissatisfaction over apathy of the officials in preventing the pollutants from the Odisha even after submission memorandums on several occasions earlier.