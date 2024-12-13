Live
- Sensex, Nifty drift lower on profit booking
- Jagan treated cadres as ‘subordinates’, alleges Grandhi
- Mpower’s survey on edu loans
- IIP growth falls to 3.5% in Oct
- Easing food prices lower retail inflation to 5.48% in November
- Space allocation for packaging units at MSME parks on anvil
- Maha Kumbh: Yogi reviews preparations
- Gadkari on accidents: I try to hide my face in meetings abroad
- Abetment of suicide: Mere harassment not sufficient to find accused guilty says SC
- 6.79L homes to receive water under Amrut-II
Galli mein Kushti Dilli mein Dosti
New Delhi: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s meeting with Union Minister for Mines G Kishan Reddy presented an interesting scenario in Delhi. It may be...
New Delhi: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s meeting with Union Minister for Mines G Kishan Reddy presented an interesting scenario in Delhi. It may be recalled that both Kishan Reddy and Revanth criticize each other in Hyderabad during their press conferences and public meetings. It was like “Galli mein Kushti Dilli mein Dosti’.
Both the Reddys felicitated each other and had a perfect business meeting amidst cordial atmosphere. Revanth Reddy is learnt to have sought Union minister’s help in getting Centre’s nod for allocation of coal blocks under Singareni coal mines. The Union minister assured him that they would examine the issue.
