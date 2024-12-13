New Delhi: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s meeting with Union Minister for Mines G Kishan Reddy presented an interesting scenario in Delhi. It may be recalled that both Kishan Reddy and Revanth criticize each other in Hyderabad during their press conferences and public meetings. It was like “Galli mein Kushti Dilli mein Dosti’.

Both the Reddys felicitated each other and had a perfect business meeting amidst cordial atmosphere. Revanth Reddy is learnt to have sought Union minister’s help in getting Centre’s nod for allocation of coal blocks under Singareni coal mines. The Union minister assured him that they would examine the issue.