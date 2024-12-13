  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Galli mein Kushti Dilli mein Dosti

Galli mein Kushti Dilli mein Dosti
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s meeting with Union Minister for Mines G Kishan Reddy presented an interesting scenario in Delhi. It may be...

New Delhi: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s meeting with Union Minister for Mines G Kishan Reddy presented an interesting scenario in Delhi. It may be recalled that both Kishan Reddy and Revanth criticize each other in Hyderabad during their press conferences and public meetings. It was like “Galli mein Kushti Dilli mein Dosti’.

Both the Reddys felicitated each other and had a perfect business meeting amidst cordial atmosphere. Revanth Reddy is learnt to have sought Union minister’s help in getting Centre’s nod for allocation of coal blocks under Singareni coal mines. The Union minister assured him that they would examine the issue.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick