Vijayawada: Revenue employees demand anti-Corona measures in offices

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Revenue Services Association demanded that the revenue department should take precautionary measures in revenue offices in view of the Covid pandemic.

The association said nearly 20 revenue officials and staff died in the state due to Covid-19 and underlined the need to provide basic facilities like sanitisation stands, supply of masks to the staff and sanitisation of offices as its give protection to both staff as well as visitors.

The association president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and general secretary Ch Krishna Murthy on Tuesday submitted a representation to principal secretary, revenue, on Tuesday.

The two leaders said sanitisation of revenue offices is not being done in spite of the Covid cases reported in the state.

They said the revenue staff are playing a key role in identifying the Covid centres and directly involved with the people in execution of welfare schemes like identifying and distribution of house site pattas, giving help to the flood victims and other works.

They said the officials of the departments concerned are stating that no separate budget allocated for taking precautions in the revenue offices like collectorates, sub-collectors offices, where a large number of people visit. They demanded that the state government pay ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of revenue staff if they die due to Covid.