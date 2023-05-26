Live
Vijayawada: Role of psychologists in society lauded
Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) Vice-Chancellor Patteti Rajasekhar said every psychologist should have social and cultural subject knowledge
Vijayawada (NTR district) : Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) Vice-Chancellor Patteti Rajasekhar said every psychologist should have social and cultural subject knowledge. He wished to know the root cause of the problems of the victims in many aspects and respond accordingly and put people on the right path. In the same order, he said that today’s youth should have the mental strength and should not be crushed by every small problem.
The university has organised a two-day workshop for psychologists under the auspices of Spandana Eda International Foundation on Friday. Rajasekhar, who participated as a chief guest, praised the role of psychologists in the development of society.
As part of the programme, SEIF Chairman Dr Ida Samuel, University Distance Education Center Director Acharya B Nagaraju also participated in the programme.