Vijayawada: Sarpanches urge Centre to release 15th Finance Commission funds

Vijayawada (NTR district) : Sarpanches from Andhra Pradesh met Union Minister for Panchayat Raj Giriraj Singh and Secretary of Union Panchayat Raj department Sunil Kumar in Delhi on Monday and appealed them to release two installments of the funds from 15th Finance Commission to the village panchayats immediately, informed Akhil Bharat Panchayat Parishad vice-president Dr Jasti Veeranjaneyulu.

Andhra Pradesh Sarpanches Welfare Association president Chilakalapudi Papa Rao along with sarpanches met the Union minister to submit the memorandum.

In a statement here on Monday, Dr Veeranjaneyulu said that the sarpanches went to Delhi to participate in the awards presentation to village panchayats, Zilla Parishads and mandal parishads at Vignana Bhavan.

Later, addressing the media at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan, Papa Rao said that Andhra Pradesh did not receive a single award due to the non-release of funds from the State government to the local bodies. He squarely blamed the Chief Minister for the poor performance of the village panchayats. He said that it is high time Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister released the funds to the village panchayats without any cuts. Papa Rao demanded the Central government to release Rs 2,010 crore from the 15th Finance Commission for the years of 2022, 2023 and 2024.

He warned that the village sarpanches would launch an agitation for funds irrespective of the party affiliations.

Union Panchayat Raj secretary Sunil Kumar said that they couldn't release the funds as the State government did not transfer funds to the CFMS. He advised the sarpanches to contact AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to set things right and release the arrears to the panchayats.

Jasti Veeranjaneyulu demanded immediate release of funds from the State and Central governments. It's pathetic that the panchayats across Andhra Pradesh did not receive a single award because they could not undertake any development works due to paucity of funds, he noted.

