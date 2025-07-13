Vijayawada selected for Super Swachhata League

Vijayawada: Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi and Commissioner Dhayanachandra HM, in a press release on Saturday, stated that Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has been selected for Super Swachhata League under Swachh Survekshan 2024.

Mayor Bhagyalakshmi informed that on President Droupadi Murmu will be presenting the award at a programme in New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhavan on July 17. She thanked citizens, sanitation workers, and staff—the key contributors to this success. Commissioner Dhayanachandra HM emphasised that it is a matter of great pride that Vijayawada was selected for Super Swachhata League in the very first year of its introduction under Swachh Survekshan 2024. He expressed deep pride in Vijayawada joining the league alongside Indore, Navi Mumbai, and Surat. He stated that the award belongs to every citizen, sanitation worker, and participant of the Swachh Survekshan initiative in the city.

Despite facing the severe Budameru floods in 2024, Vijayawada not only sustained its standings among top-performing cities but also secured this position in Swachh Survekshan—a truly remarkable achievement. During the disaster, with the support of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, MA&UD Minister P Narayana, principal secretary S Suresh Kumar, DMA P Sampath Kumar, MD Swachh Andhra Corporation as well as over 10,000 sanitation workers, 200+ officials, and more than 32 IAS officers, the city effectively managed flood-related waste and sanitation issues. This concerted effort not only saved Vijayawada from major setbacks but also led to national recognition.