Vijayawada: SP GR Radhika tells women to be cautious with cyber criminals

Vijayawada: GR Radhika, Superintendent of Police, Cyber crimes, AP Police said women should be cautious with cyber crimes and appealed to them to get aware of the crimes and know how to be safe from the criminals.



As part of the month-long e-Rakshabandhan webinar programmes to educate women on cyber crimes and other crimes, webinar was conducted on cyber crimes against women on Wednesday.

Participating in the webinar conducted by the CID department in association with Cyber Peace Foundation, she informed that 71 crores people including 25 crores women in India are using Internet. Radhika discussed about types of social media crimes like profile hacking, photo morphing, offer and shopping scams, romance and dating scams, link baiting, information theft, cyber bullying etc. She also talked about harassment of women in social media done by messages, calls, videos, photo morphing etc. She said criminals are blackmailing women for money, pleasure etc. She gave information about different sections of law and punishment given to criminals involving in cybercrimes happening on women.

She called upon women to make use of WhatsApp number 9017666667, AP CID 4S 4U web portal, 112 toll free number and Disha police stations for complaining against cyber crimes.

Indraveni K, Joint Director, CDAC said there is a significant increase in cyber crimes against women during lockdown. She informed that according to National Commission for Women data, 54 cyber crime complaints were received online in April in comparison to 37 complaints received online and post in March and 21 complaints in February.

She said there were total 412 genuine complaints of cyber abuse from March 25 till April 25. Out of these 396 complaints were serious ones from women. She gave some security tips to women on matrimonial websites, emails, messages, offering discounts, coupon codes, etc.

Prof GM Sundaravalli, Rector, SV University, Tirupati said teachers should bring awareness to children against cyber crimes right from school level. She said AP Police and AP CID are taking immediate action on cyber crimes reported by women and children. She expressed her joy and congratulated AP Police and AP CID for taking initiative in conducting these webinars to bring awareness among women, teachers and children. G R Radhika, SP Cyber crimes, AP Police answered all the questions asked by the viewers.

Around 1500 viewers participated in Webinar. Topic on Thursday webinar is 'Online Frauds- Online Shopping Scams' and timing is 11 am to 12 noon.