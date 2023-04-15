Vijayawada: Special devotional extravaganza on Annamayya today

Vijayawada: In the Kaliyugam, Sankeerthanam is treated as the best way to reach God. Tallapaka Peda Thirumalacharyulu praised Annamacharya in his Keerthana "Hariyavatharame Athandithadu". He stated that Annamayya has embedded Paramapadamu in his Krithis as Phalamu.

If we can attain Moksha through Annamayya Krithis, undoubtedly we can get Yathraphalam by making Tirumala Yathra in our Bhava with the help of Annamayya Padaalu, instead of using our Paadaalu (feet).

Based on this concept, the programme scheduled to be held at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government Music and Dance College here on Saturday will run along with commentary explaining the features of Tirumala hills and also the temple. The devotees sitting conveniently in the chairs can feel the experience of having done Tirumala Yathra in Bhava and certainly get Yatraphalam.

The Sankeerthanas will be rendered by Annamayya Sankeertana Chudamani N C Sridevi (Tirupathi) and M Sravan. Instrumental support will be given by Dr Panyam Dakshinamurthy (Violin), P Panduranga Rao (Tabla), R Kalyan Kumar (Keyboard), P Suresh (Rhythms) and N C Vani would compere the show.

The programme is jointly organised by Annamayya Parivaramu (Hyderabad), Sri Tripura Cultural Arts (Vijayawada) and courtesy Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government Music and Dance College.

Convener of the programme Yanamandra Venkata Krishnaiah of Annamayya Parivaramu appealed to the devotees to witness Sankeertana programme and get blessings from Lord Venkateswara.