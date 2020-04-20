Vijayawada: Special vehicles deployed to keep vigil in red zones

Vijayawada: In view of spike in Covid-19 positive cases in Vijayawada, denizens should stay indoors to check the spread of the virus, said Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Sunday.

He was launching six special vehicles and six special bikes to strengthen the vigil in the red zone areas. Speaking to the media persons, Tirumala Rao said that 64 positive cases were reported in Vijayawada city and six places had reported more cases.

He pointed out in spite of repeated cautioning by the police, people are coming out of the houses. He warned that stern action would be taken on the people for violation of lockdown rules. He said six special mobiles and six bikes were launched in the red zone areas in Bhavanipuram, Rajarajeswarpeta , Ranigari Thota, Khuddus Nagar, Payakapuram and Sanat Nagar areas.