NEET UG paper leak reports baseless

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday denied reports of question paper leak of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024, saying that the claims made on social media are "completely baseless and without any grounds".

Emphasising that every question paper has been "accounted for", the NTA said that the purported images of the question paper being circulated on social media have no relation with the actual paper.

“It has been ascertained from NTA’s security protocols and Standard Operating Procedures that the social media posts pointing towards any paper leak are completely baseless and without any ground,” NTA Senior Director Sadhana Parashar said. “To put rumours to rest, it is also stated that every single question paper has been accounted for,” she added.



Reassuring candidates and stakeholders, Parashar highlighted the stringent security measures implemented during the examination. “No external person or agency can access the centres once the examination starts,” she affirmed.

Parashar also assured that the examination halls are under constant surveillance through CCTV cameras, with strict restrictions on entry post the commencement of the exam.

Addressing the discrepancy reported at an exam centre in Rajasthan, where some candidates purportedly received incorrect question papers, Parashar reiterated the NTA’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of the examination process.

“The integrity of the examination process was not compromised,” she affirmed, indicating that the affected candidates were provided with a fair opportunity as the exam was later reconducted for them.

The NEET-UG examination, held on Sunday, was conducted across 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 cities abroad.