Vijayawada: Telangana High Court posts hearing on Y S Avinash Reddy bail plea to June 5

Vijayawada : The Telangana High Court on Friday posted the hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of YSRCP Lok Sabha member Y S Avinash Reddy in connection with the case pertaining to the murder of former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy to June 5.

The court already heard the arguments put forth by the counsels of Avinash Reddy and Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Sunitha Reddy.

The court is yet to hear the arguments of the CBI which has been investigating the case.

The High Court will be closed for summer vacation from May 1 to June 2. Avinash Reddy filed the anticipatory bail petition in the Telangana High Court ahead of appearing before the CBI on April 17. His father Y S Bhaskar Reddy, uncle of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, was arrested by the CBI on April 16 in connection with the murder of Vivekananda Reddy.

Avinash Reddy is a nephew of Vivekananda Reddy and cousin of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. Earlier, in an interim order on the anticipatory bail plea of Avinash, the court asked him to cooperate with the central agency and directed that the YSRCP MP present himself at the CBI office between April 19 and April 25 for investigation. The questions and answers shall be in printed/written form. The questionnaire may also be handed over to the petitioner and the questioning/interrogation shall be audio-video recorded, it had said.